Yash Raj Films completes 50 years: Aditya Chopra remembers late father, shares journey of production house

Yash Raj Films head honcho, Aditya Chopra, shared a note to celebrate his father late Yash Chopra's birth anniversary and recalled the 50-year journey of their production house.

Yash Raj Films, founded by late filmmaker Yash Chopra, is currently in its 50th year. To celebrate the occasion, YRF head honcho, Aditya Chopra, shared a note tracing the 50-year journey of the production house. Today, 27 September, also marks the birth anniversary of late Yash Chopra.

Aditya, in his statement, remembers how his father was a salaried employee of BR Films but quit the job to start a company of his own.

"All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art gave birth to Yash Raj Films."

The production house, popularly known for its romantic dramas and colourful palette, has experimented with its offerings over the years, particularly when Aditya took over. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge filmmaker then recalls that his father would 'contradict his own conservative mindset' and bravely indulged in Aditya's 'bold initiatives' for the success of their company.

"Across 5 decades YRF, at its core, has been a traditional company with deep-rooted old world values and a conservative approach to business. This perfect balance of traditional and modern is what defines Yash Raj Films."

He further thanked every person ever associated with YRF, and added that he would love to be part of Bollywood in his every lifetime.

Read the statement here

50 years of celebrating movies, 50 years of entertaining you. On this occasion #AdityaChopra pens down a heartfelt note. #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/Pfj182ylvy — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2020

(Also read on Firstpost: As Yash Raj Films turns 50, listing the production house's underrated gems, from Doosra Aadmi to Titli)