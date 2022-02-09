Actor Yami Gautam Dhar who is all set to enthrall fans with her upcoming nail-biting hostage drama titled 'A Thursday' dropped the teaser on Instagram.

Yami Gautam is ready with a thrilling new film, A Thursday. Directed by Behzad Khambata, its teaser was dropped today, 9 February. The hostage drama will release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. For those waiting for the trailer of A Thursday, it’ll arrive tomorrow.

About the trailer:

In the 30-second clip, we see a grim-faced Yami face the camera as she sings the nursery rhyme “Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars.” In the video, we also hear the joyful, rhythmic chorus of a bunch of kids that repeat the rhyme after Yami’s character. The scene is set in a kindergarten where Yami, dressed in a jeans and kurta, seems grave about the situation she finds herself in. Disney Plus Hotstar released the first promo with the caption, “Yup, safe to say that Yami Gautam isn’t here to kid around.”

Watch trailer here:

On the work front, apart from A Thursday, Yami Gautam has a slew of films lined up for release, including the likes of Lost and Dasvi.

Ronnie Screwvala is the producer of A Thursday. Are you looking forward to the film?