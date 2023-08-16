Yami Gautam has spoken about the success of ‘OMG 2‘ success despite clash with ‘Gadar 2. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I was very confident about the film, I watched it for the first time with my mother, a day before the Censor Board saw it. I was like this film is definitely going to work, I will be very surprised if it doesn’t, the tone of the film was not to sensationalize or titillate the audience. What happened later was beyond our control.”

She added, “I am sure it was not easy from a producer and director’s point of view. Years go into making a film. They (CBFC) are also doing their job, but to explain yourself sometimes can be very hard.”

Also, Yami Gautam, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about her upcoming film Oh My God 2, playing the character of a lawyer again in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the A certificate by the Censor Board, and much more.

On the A certificate

Of course, that can go into an endless conversation. I don’t want to say anything on that since it’s done and we have already got an A certificate. We have been given 12+ in UAE and I feel that was a very appropriate certification, and I believe something has been contemplated at a higher level to ensure how we can make the system even better because I understand the Censor board comes with a heavy responsibility and they have to create that balance, without disturbing the content of the film. There are some things which I understand from a writer’s point of view. A thought you have had with you for over 10 years, how do you justify that in shorter form to your actors. I’ve watched the film now and it won’t have any impact on what the film is trying to say. I hope people come out and say there was nothing of this sort. I don’t know how the conversation that happens between the producers and the Censor board comes out in the media like that.