Yami Gautam marries Uri director Aditya Dhar; couple announce news of nuptials on social media
'Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,' the couple said.
Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced on 3 May that they got married in an "intimate wedding ceremony".
Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who worked together on the 2019 blockbuster movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, shared the news in a statement posted on their social media handles.
Quoting Persian poet Rumi's line 'In your light, I learn to love', the couple also shared their photo from the wedding ceremony.
"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," they said.
"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they added.
Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh, will be seen next in Dasvi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Dhar, who hails from Delhi, is currently working on The Immortal Ashwatthama, which marks his reunion with Uri star Vicky Kaushal.
