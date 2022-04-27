Actress Yami Gautam gives chic a new meaning with her look at a recent business event in Calcutta.

Yami Gautam is in an exciting era in her career, following the success of Dasvi and A Thursday. The actress has a promising line-up of films that will continue to display her prowess as a performer, having proven herself to be one of the most dependable and bankable talents in the Hindi cinema business.

Yami Gautam was also invited as a special guest to a business event in Calcutta recently when she stunned participants with her grace, knowledge, and humour.

The actress wore a lemon green gown with tassels and silver embroidery for the event, giving a modern-day spin to a professional outfit.

Yami Gautam has always prioritised content over all else in her career, and she now has an interesting slate ahead of her, including Anirudhh Roy Choudhary's Lost, OMG2 starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy, Dhoom Dham, Maddock Films' Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and an unnamed movie.

