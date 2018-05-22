You are here:

Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani passes away aged 78; Telugu novelist's works had been adapted into films, TV shows

Renowned Telugu novelist Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani has passed away in the United States. She was 78.

Sulochana Rani, whose novels were adapted into films and TV serials, died in her sleep a couple of days ago, Telugu writer Vasa Prabhavati, who was her friend, said on Monday.

Rani, who was a household name in Andhra Pradesh and extremely popular with women readers in the 1970s and 1980s before the advent of television, was with her daughter in the US, she said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy condoled the death of Sulochana Rani. In a condolence message, Rao said human relations was the central theme of Sulochana Rani's writings.

She earned a permanent and special place in the literary world, he said.

Some of her popular novels include Meena, Secretary and Radhakrishna.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 09:50 AM