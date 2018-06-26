You are here:

XXXTentacion posthumously tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Sad!', dethrones Drake's 'Nice for What'

Following his death, XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 'Sad!' and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer's song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake's 'Nice for What.'

Troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed on 18 June in Florida in what police called an apparent robbery attempt.

His recent album called ? jumps from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, 17, leaps to No. 7 from No. 60.

XXXTentacion's music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms. 'Sad!' had more than 270 million streams on Spotify and was on its Top 50 chart this week in the United States and globally. He also has several songs that have been declared platinum, including 'Changes,' 'Roll in Peace' with fellow rapper Kodak Black, and 'Look at Me!'

A memorial for the performer will be held on 27 June at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 11:50 AM