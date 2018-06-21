XXXTentacion posthumously breaks Taylor Swift's global streaming record on Spotify with his single 'SAD!'

XXXTentacion, who was recently shot to death during an apparent armed robbery attempt, has broken the global record for the most Spotify streams in a single day, according to a report by Billboard.

On Tuesday — the day after he was shot and killed in South Florida — his track 'SAD!' amassed 10.4 million streams globally, according to SpotifyCharts.com. The song even topped Taylor Swift’s single-day record for Spotify global streams, which was 10.1 million for 'Look What You Made Me Do' on 25 August, 2017.

Also read: How XXXTentacion's rage-filled music describes the modern American landscape of a lost, broken generation

'SAD!' is also inching closer to Drake’s recent single-day US streaming record ('God’s Plan' with 4,326,679 streams). According to SpotifyCharts.com, 'SAD!' racked up 4,437,612 streams in the US on Tuesday.

Spotify had recently removed XXXTentacion's music from its editorial and algorithmic playlists as part of their Hate Content & Hateful Conduct policy. The streaming platform has since walked back the policy and reinstated 'SAD!' on their popular RapCaviar playlist.

Currently, seven of the top 10 songs on the global Spotify charts for Tuesday are occupied by XXXTentacion. 'SAD!' is XXXTentacion's highest charting single in the United States, peaking at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. It has been taken from his second album, ?.

(Also read — XXXTentacion's album sales surge after death: Understanding the posthumous popularity of musicians)

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 12:48 PM