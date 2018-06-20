You are here:

XXXTentacion fans hold candlelight vigil at scene of murder, police hint at the possibility of armed robbery

FP Staff

Jun,20 2018 10:23:32 IST

Twenty-four hours after rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida, the police released further statements about the incident.

According to a report in Variety, the police has said that there were no updates regarding suspects or a motive for the murder and the investigation is underway. The police also informed that the rapper was leaving a RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects shot XXXTentacion and they both fled in an SUV.

The police also said that the incident was a possible robbery and the assailants were seen removing a bag from the rapper’s car after the shooting. XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had many allegations of violent crime in his past. At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial for the alleged assault on his pregnant girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, and for several counts of witness-tampering.

The report by Variety also includes the first reactions from XXXTentacion's ex-girlfriend and alleged assault victim. It quotes her saying, "It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me,” she wrote. “I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy? No, i’m broken."

Many other rappers, music producers and artists also reacted to XXX's unexpected death.

Fans of the rapper gathered at the spot XXX was shot dead and paid their respects. Crowds of hundreds of people reached the spot and were heard singing songs by XXXTentacion.

Pitchfork published a statement by XXXTentacion's publicist on the day after his death which said, “In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones, and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time. XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable and unique spirit. News about memorial services to be issued forthcoming.”

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 10:23 AM

