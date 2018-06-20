XXXTentacion fans grieve at murder site where American rapper was shot dead in attempted robbery
Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known by his stage name XXXTentacion, was shot dead by unknown suspects in Florida on Tuesday. AP
Police think slaying of XXXTentacion was random. AP
No arrests have been announced in the shooting of the 20-year-old rapper. AP
X's songs were filled not only with elements of strong aversion towards women; it was also full of modern day effects of toxic masculinity. AP
His fans decorated 100 yards (91 meters) of sidewalk with chalk art including messages of sympathy and loss such as 'Feel for you XXX' and '4evr Young.' AP
In 2016, he was arrested on charges including home invasion for a 2015 incident, and was jailed on charges that he attacked his preganant girlfriend. AP
He notched a No. 1 album in March with '' and had a top 10 hit with 'Sad!' AP
