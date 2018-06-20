You are here:

XXXTentacion fans grieve at murder site where American rapper was shot dead in attempted robbery

The Associated Press

Jun,20 2018 15:35:41 IST

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known by his stage name XXXTentacion, was an American rapper, singer and songwriter. AP

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known by his stage name XXXTentacion, was shot dead by unknown suspects in Florida on Tuesday. AP

XXXTentacion was shot dead by unknown suspects in Florida on Tuesday. AP

Police think slaying of XXXTentacion was random. AP

No arrests have been announced in the shooting of the 20-year-old rapper. AP

No arrests have been announced in the shooting of the 20-year-old rapper. AP

XXXTentacion rapped their feelings into a digestible form of trap music. AP

X's songs were filled not only with elements of strong aversion towards women; it was also full of modern day effects of toxic masculinity. AP

His fans decorated 100 yards (91 meters) of sidewalk with chalk art including messages of sympathy and loss such as 'Feel for you XXX' and '4evr Young.' AP

His fans decorated 100 yards (91 meters) of sidewalk with chalk art including messages of sympathy and loss such as 'Feel for you XXX' and '4evr Young.' AP

In 2016, he was arrested on charges including home invasion for a 2015 incident, and was jailed on charges that he attacked his preganant girlfriend. AP

In 2016, he was arrested on charges including home invasion for a 2015 incident, and was jailed on charges that he attacked his preganant girlfriend. AP

He notched a No. 1 album in March with '' and had a top 10 hit with 'Sad!' AP

He notched a No. 1 album in March with '' and had a top 10 hit with 'Sad!' AP

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 15:35 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Celebrity death #Entertainment #Florida #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #SAD #soundcloud #SoundCloud Rap #Soundcloud Rapper #TuneIn #XXXTentacion

also see

How XXXTentacion's rage-filled music describes the modern American landscape of a lost, broken generation

How XXXTentacion's rage-filled music describes the modern American landscape of a lost, broken generation

XXXTentacion, 20-year-old 'Sad!' rapper, killed in Florida during apparent robbery attempt

XXXTentacion, 20-year-old 'Sad!' rapper, killed in Florida during apparent robbery attempt

Beatles member Ringo Starr performs at Olympia, Paris in support of latest album Give More Love

Beatles member Ringo Starr performs at Olympia, Paris in support of latest album Give More Love