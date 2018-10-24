XXXTentacion confessed to domestic abuse, other violent crimes in newly obtained voice recording

Late rapper XXXTentacion's confession on a series of violent crimes has been traced by Pitchfork from the Miami-Dade County sheriff's office. He had been charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering, adds the report. However, the rapper continued to maintain a strong stance of innocence till his death.

The newly revealed tape captures XXXTentacion's confession regarding the allegations of abusing his then girlfriend. He mentions that he started "f**king her up" due to a mistake that she made and from then on, "the whole cycle went down." "Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand,” said XXXTentacion.

This tape, as per the authorities, was acquired from a known acquaintance of the late rapper.

He also addressed issues of multiple stabbings that he was accused of. He plainly asks how many people have made it to the New Times news for stabbing. He corrected the official account, claiming that the actual number was eight, instead of three. The report adds that the rapper later seems to try and justify his actions by asking a series of questions. “You ever seen somebody get their tongue cut out? … You ever seen somebody get raped? … You ever seen somebody try to kill your mom in front of you?” said XXXTentacion.

The rapper was shot and killed in June while he awaited a trial with regard to a 2016 domestic abuse case involving his former girlfriend.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 18:34 PM