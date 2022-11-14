Explained: Amidst divorce rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Mali, what happens to the Mirza Malik Show
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have announced their new show 'The Mirza Malik Show', after their divorce rumours surfaced, getting the world to talk about them. It will soon premiere on Pakistani streaming service Urduflix.
On Saturday night, the OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show. Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.” The poster showed Sania and Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder standing in front of a green wall. A window showed the Burj Khalifa in the background. The couple is based in Dubai currently.
Fans are confused as to whether the couple is actually going through divorce. Many feel that may be the show was shot before their marriage problem. Some felt the announcement refuted the rumours that had spread over the last few days, claiming that the couple was headed for a split. One fan wrote, “Bahut acha laga sun kar. Saath raho (Felt very good to see this. Stay together).” Another wrote, “Just forgive each other be with each other you both look together nice…can’t see Shoaib with someone else..Sania is perfect for him.”
According to reports on Pakistani media, Shoaib and Sania were awaiting legalities for the termination of their relationship.The couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son in 2018. A week ago, they celebrated his birthday together.
