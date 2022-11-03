EXCLUSIVE | Bigg Boss 16: Miss India Runner Up Manya Singh tells her side of the story

Miss India runner-up Manya Singh was among the many contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16. She became the second contestant to be evicted from the show. In a recent Tweet actor Gauahar Khan said about Manya Singh, the former Miss India runner up who participated in Bigg Boss 16, “Such negative, low thinking individuals… It insults the title.” on Netizens on Twitter are saying that if she is exactly like how she presented herself in the BB 16 house, she is not a good human being.

Manya Singh in an exclusive interview to Firstpost said, “I was there to have a good experience at the Bigg Boss 16 show. When I was chosen I was excited because I was given a chance to share the same house with very experienced people and learn from them and I was grateful for everything. But I realised that people were always trying to put me down. They used to never talk to me.”

Basically Manya felt left out in the Bigg Boss crowd and she was made to feel unwanted because she came from a humble background. She mentioned, “I was always questioned about my background and made to feel that I have not achieved anything in life.”

She was questioned about her behaviour and when actor Gauahar Khan mentioned that she was an insult to the Miss India title, Manya explained to Firstpost, “I was respectful towards everybody in the Bigg Boss show. But when they started humiliating me and dragging my family and my upbringing it got literally unbearable for me. I was told shakal dekhi hai aapni. Kaha Sai uthaa ka Miss India baana diya. I was also told that I have come from the gutter.”

She was always picked on by the Bigg Boss contestants for her humble background. Sadly, nobody saw the struggle she had to go through to reach where she is now. “I was always the first person to say sorry in spite of me never picking up a fight. I was not rude to anybody. I respected and was protective about my title.”

On Gauhar statement Manya said, “Being a Miss India Runners-up was my achievement and I got it because I deserved it. That is my identity and nobody can deny it. Having an opinion about something is fine. But to pass a statement on a public forum without knowing the entire story is not right. She should have been careful with her statement because it can affect somebody’s personal and professional life.”

