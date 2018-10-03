X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg opens up about reshoots and change in release date

Dark Phoenix was initially scheduled to release in February 2019 but the film instead got pushed to June 2019 owing to the various release date shuffles for other films. Dark Phoenix took Gambit's initial release date, while the latter scheduled a release of 2020.

In a Deadline article, X-Men writer and producer Simon Kinberg opened up about the delay. Talking about the re-shoots, he said that 'additional photography' has become a common practice while film-making and Marvel Studios includes the process within their budget. Calling it an 'iterative process', Kinberg said production houses like Marvel and Pixar allow the time period for reshoots so that the film can be made better as and when the creative heads feel necessary.

Talking about the release date, Kinberg mentioned that it was a result of several factors, which included time required for visual effects and securing a release date in China.

"What we found when we released the trailer was that 44, 45 million views of the trailer were in China alone… Specific for us, it is an opportunity to be a bigger movie day-and-date globally.” added Kinberg.

However, the producer confesses that the trailer release should not have had the February release date but at the time of the release, the final date had not been made official and hence the makers went with the February date.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 19:33 PM