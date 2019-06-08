X-Men: Dark Phoenix box office collection — Sophie Turner's superhero film earns Rs. 2.15 crore on Day 3

With a 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Dark Phoenix, the 11th movie in the X-Men franchise, was declared as the worst-reviewed movie in the 20-year history of theatrical releases of the Marvel characters. Releasing across 1480 screens in India, the superhero film earned Rs. 2.10 crore on Thursday and Rs. 2.15 crore on Friday. The total box-office collection of X-Men: Dark Phoenix stands at Rs. 8.63 crore by the end of Week 1.

Here's a look at the box office figures of Dark Phoenix:

#XMen: #DarkPhoenix is maintaining well... Should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun... Wed 3.10 cr, Thu 2.10 cr, Fri 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 7.35 cr Nett BOC [1480 screens]. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 8.63 cr. #XMenDarkPhoenix — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

(Also read: Dark Phoenix movie review: Sophie Turner starrer collapses under its own weight, ends X-Men series on underwhelming note)

Meanwhile, Dark Phoenix is flailing in the international box-office market. According to Variety, Friday’s early estimates, rounded up to a disappointing $37.7 million opening weekend, after a lacklustre Friday showing.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix serves as a new spin on the classic storyline of the Dark Phoenix Saga, that was also explored in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Besides Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, X-Men: Dark Phoenix also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult among others. The film marks directorial debut of Simon Kinberg.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 15:10:27 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.