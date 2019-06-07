You are here:

X-Men: Dark Phoenix box office collection — Sophie Turner-starrer records Rs 3.10 crore opening in India

FP Staff

Jun 07, 2019 10:39:09 IST

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner in the lead role, had a decent opening in India. The film released on the festive occasion of Eid (5 June) across 1480 screens has earned Rs 3.10 crore. Despite facing a clash with Salman Khan's magnum opus Bharat, the film managed to draw audiences to theatres.

Here's a look at the box office figures of Dark Phoenix:

(Also read: Dark Phoenix movie review: Sophie Turner starrer collapses under its own weight, ends X-Men series on underwhelming note)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix serves as a new spin on the classic storyline of the Dark Phoenix Saga, that was also explored in X-Men: The Last Stand. The film is the 11th instalment of the X-Men movie franchise and also the last.

A still of Sophie Turner in Dark Phoenix. Youtube

Besides Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, X-Men: Dark Phoenix also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult among others. The film marks directorial debut of Simon Kinberg.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix was released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu in India.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 10:46:47 IST

