WWE superstar Roman Reigns roped in for cousin Dwayne Johson's Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw
Joe Anoa’i, who is also known as WWE Champion Roman Reigns, has been roped in for the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. The spin-off is headlined by Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. The move reunites Anoa’i and Johnson, both college football stars before becoming pro wrestlers. Reigns has signed with Artists First for representation and will make his film debut with Hobbs and Shaw, reports Deadline.
Johnson made the official announcement through his Instagram account, as he revealed that Reigns will portray his brother in the spin-off. In the post, he also appreciates Reigns as he takes life positively while battling the leukemia. In October, Reigns announced on WWE Raw that he was relinquishing his championship belt and stepping back from wrestling after a recurrence of leukemia.
View this post on Instagram
The brothers’ roar. A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, @RomanReigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. I’m very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film. I’m also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe. Can’t wait to see the “Big Dog” return back to the ring - his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til’ then, this sacred Samoan 🇼🇸 ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours. #WelcomeRomanReigns #Brothers #HobbsAndShaw THIS SUMMER 🔥💪🏾 @hhgarcia41 📸
The film will follow Dwayne Johnson’s Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s assassin Deckard Shaw, as they form an unlikely alliance. The spin-off has a script by Chris Morgan, who has worked on the franchise since Tokyo Drift in 2006. The movie also stars Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan and Idris Elba. The film is slated to release on 2 August.
Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 15:57:40 IST