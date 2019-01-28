WWE superstar Roman Reigns roped in for cousin Dwayne Johson's Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw

Joe Anoa’i, who is also known as WWE Champion Roman Reigns, has been roped in for the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. The spin-off is headlined by Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. The move reunites Anoa’i and Johnson, both college football stars before becoming pro wrestlers. Reigns has signed with Artists First for representation and will make his film debut with Hobbs and Shaw, reports Deadline.

Johnson made the official announcement through his Instagram account, as he revealed that Reigns will portray his brother in the spin-off. In the post, he also appreciates Reigns as he takes life positively while battling the leukemia. In October, Reigns announced on WWE Raw that he was relinquishing his championship belt and stepping back from wrestling after a recurrence of leukemia.

The film will follow Dwayne Johnson’s Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s assassin Deckard Shaw, as they form an unlikely alliance. The spin-off has a script by Chris Morgan, who has worked on the franchise since Tokyo Drift in 2006. The movie also stars Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan and Idris Elba. The film is slated to release on 2 August.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 15:57:40 IST