Wu Assassins standalone film, Fistful of Vengeance, in the pipeline at Netflix

Fistful of Vengeance, starring original Wu Assassins cast members, is set to shoot in Thailand.

Streaming platform Netflix has ordered a standalone movie based on supernatural action series Wu Assassins, with Roel Reine attached to direct.

Titled Fistful of Vengeance, the 90-minute film will star original Wu Assassins cast members Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan Szeto.

Uwais will reprise his role as Kai Jin, along with Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Kao as Tommy Wah and Chan Szeto as Zan Hui.

When an otherworldly threat claims one of their own, the Wu Assassins will travel to Bangkok and face their deadliest enemy. Here is the cast of Fistful of Vengeance, a stand-alone Wu Assassin's story, coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/vTVnVIkl8K — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 26, 2021

According to Variety, actors Pearl Thusi, Rhatha Phongam, Francesca Torney and Jason Tobin are the new addition to the cast.

Thusi will portray Adaku, Corney will essay the role of Preeya, Tobin is William Pan and Phongam is Ku An Qi.

Writers of season one of the show — Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu — are penning the film.

Fistful of Vengeance is set to shoot in Thailand with production services provided by Living Films.

No release date has been announced yet.

The first season of Wu Assassins, created by Tony Krantz and John Wirth, premiered on Netflix in August 2019. It was well-received both by the audience and the critics.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)