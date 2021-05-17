Writer Subodh Chopra, known for films Murder and Rog, passes away aged 49
Subodh Chopra passed away due to multiple organ failure, days after he recovered from COVID-19
Writer Subodh Chopra, known for films like Murder and Rog, died due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Mumbai, days after he recovered from COVID-19 , his brother Shashank Chopra said.
Subodh Chopra, 49, was admitted to Lifeline Hospital in suburban Malad on Friday after his oxygen levels dropped.
“He had recovered from COVID-19 on 8 May. He started getting cramps in his stomach and was unable to eat anything. His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and we made arrangements for a cylinder at home,” Shashank Chopra told Press Trust of India.
The writer, along with his brother and sister-in-law had tested positive for COVID-19 , ten days after his father passed away on 10 April due to the complications related to the virus.
Shashank Chopra said on Friday, his brother's condition deteriorated and he was immediately admitted to the medical facility.
“He passed away two hours after he was admitted on 14 May. He died due to multiple organ failure and bleeding in the intestine,” he said.
Subodh Chopra's last project as writer-director was the 2019 documentary Immortals of Kargil.
