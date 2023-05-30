Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is the latest celeb to come out in support of the wrestlers, who protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. She shared the morphed image of Sangeeta and Vinesh Phogat and pointed out the difference between the original and fake pic.

She said that one should not stoop down so low to take the help of a lie to prove someone wrong. Sharing the original and fake pic, Uorfi wrote, “Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies! Kisi ko Galat thehrane k Liye itna nahi girna chahiye k jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye (just to prove someone wrong, one should not stoop so low and take help of lies).”

Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies ! Kisi ko Galat thehrane k Liye itna nahi girna chahiye k jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye pic.twitter.com/PVS7b1bJtT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 28, 2023

Wrestler Bajrang Punia shared the pic on Twitter and wrote, “IT cell people are spreading this false picture. We make it clear that a complaint will be filed against whoever posted this fake picture.”

Pooja Bhatt, Sonu Sood, Gauahar Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Swara Bhasker are some of the celebs, who came out in support of wrestlers’ protest. Veteran star Kamal Haasan spoke about the national issue and tweeted, “Today marks 1 month of protests by athletes of the wrestling fraternity. Instead of fighting for national glory, we have forced them to fight for personal safety. Fellow Indians, who deserves our attention, our national sporting icons or a politician with an extensive criminal history? #IStandWithMyChampions #WrestlersProtest.”

