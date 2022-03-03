From Haathi Mere Saathi to Dil Dhadkne Do, looking at films where animals have essayed characters that weave the plot of the film

World Wildlife Day is celebrated across the globe on 3 March to raise awareness about wild animals and plants that are present on Earth. The important annual event is dedicated to wildlife and draws attention to the imperative need of preserving endangered species.

Animals are an integral part of our biodiversity and are often required to meet our needs. Along with food, fuel and other requirements, animals also take center-stage in our lives by providing us with warmth and love. The presence of animals makes the world a better place and several movies have also highlighted the bond shared between animals and humans.

On this World Wildlife Day, we bring a list of movies where animals play a pivotal role and have essayed characters that weave the plot of the film:

Haathi Mere Saathi -1971

Rajesh Khanna plays an orphaned zookeeper who grows up with four elephants and loves them unconditionally. Khanna’s wife, played by Tanuja is jealous of his love for animals and leaves him. The eldest elephant, Ramu is the hero of the film as he sacrifices his life to mend ties between his beloved human and his wife.

Teri Meherbaniyan - 1985

After Jackie Shroff is gruesomely killed by villains, his pet dog Brownie undertakes the task of avenging his master’s death. From missing his master after his death to loving him unconditionally, Brownie is nothing short of an action hero in the film, who also has an emotional heart.

Aankhen – 1993

This David Dhawan movie had an important role for its lead monkey character who not only provided comic relief but was also able support to two actors, Govinda and Chunkey Pandey. The monkey helped them to escape from the villains and also communicated vital information.

Life of Pi – 2012

This movie is based on the relationship between a boy Pi and an adult Bengal tiger, Richard Parker. Although the tiger has been created by CGI, the entire sea journey of Pi with the animal on his lifeboat will evoke a number of emotions, making you angry and even emotional in certain scenes.

Entertainment - 2014

Akshay Kumar has to fight against his dead father’s pet dog, Entertainment, in order to acquire the rights to his father’s property. A comedy-drama ensues as Kumar tries every move to outrun the clever dog.

Dil Dhadakne Do - 2015

Aamir Khan did a voice-over for the film’s narrator, which was played by a dog, Pluto Mehra. The Bluffmastiff was the sanest member of the Mehra family and presented an audience perspective towards the dysfunctional family.