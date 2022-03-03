Through social media and various awareness initiatives, stars from Dia Mirza to Anushka Sharma have often advocated for the conservation of wild flora and fauna.

World Wildlife Day is observed every year on 3 March to draw attention towards the conservation of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora. The day also aims to highlight the importance of these species in maintaining biodiverse ecosystems.

According to the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), more than 8,400 species of wild fauna and flora are critically endangered. Additionally, close to 30,000 species have been categorised as endangered or vulnerable on the list. Over a million species are threatened with extinction today, primarily due to human activities such as deforestation and wildlife crime.

Many Bollywood celebrities have campaigned for wildlife conservation over the years. Through social media and various awareness initiatives, stars from Dia Mirza to Anushka Sharma have spoken up for conservation of wild flora and fauna.

As we observe World Wildlife Day today, here are a list of Bollywood stars who are working towards protecting nature and wildlife:

John Abraham

This Bollywood hunk is an animal lover and has also spoken a lot about protecting wildlife. In 2014, he was part of a campaign to save the world-famous one-horned rhinoceros in Assam. The Dishoom actor has also been outspoken about the adoption of stray animals as pets. Abraham has urged people to never buy pets as it encourages breeders to cross-breed them, risking the lives of the animals.

Anushka Sharma

The actor-producer has always been an ardent advocate of stricter wildlife protection laws. Many of her social media posts include messages about the welfare of animals in India. The Sultan star has also opened a rescue shelter for animals in Mumbai. Moreover, she has launched awareness drives such as ‘Pawsitive’, to highlight how noise and pollution can harm animals.

Dia Mirza

A UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, Mirza has been associated with various campaigns related to wildlife conservation right from her early days in the industry. Through her posts and videos on social media, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star has spoken about the importance of protecting endangered species. Mirza is the brand ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), which is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission's youth-based programme. Furthermore, she is also a part of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

Priyanka Chopra

This international star is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and has proudly stood up for multiple social causes. The Quantico star is known for taking up initiatives that help make the environment better. She has also supported many environmental campaigns that focus on conservation of wild fauna and flora.

Alia Bhatt

This talented star began an initiative called Coexist to work towards a future wherein communities can live in harmony with nature. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has also actively spoken about saving wild flora and fauna and how industrialisation has affected the lives of underwater species.

Sunny Leone

The actress joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA) in January 2020 for a campaign against the use of animal skin in fashion products. The Jism 2 star is a fierce advocate of vegan fashion, which calls for products free from leather or other animal-derived materials.

Rahul Bose

Bose has been an active member in voicing his opinion against climate change and other environmental crises. In 2007, the Mr and Mrs Iyer star became the Oxfam Global Ambassador. He works with non-profit organisations and has his own NGO to spread awareness about global warming and issues related to conservation of wildlife.

Randeep Hooda

The actor and equestrian sportsman has been supporting initiatives related to animal welfare and wildlife protection for many years.