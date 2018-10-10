World War Z 2: David Fincher to direct Brad Pitt in hit zombie action film's sequel; production to begin in June 2019

New reports in Collider state that World War Z 2 is in its initial stages of development. David Fincher is set to direct the project, which has been been in the works for several years with JA Bayona previously coming on-board the sequel of the 2013 zombie film just after the release.

However, after two years, Bayona opted out of the project to move on to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom while the zombie sequel remained in ambiguous territories for almost one year till official announcements made way that Brad Pitt's collaborator and friend Fincher was interested in directing, adds the report.

David's association was finally confirmed in June 2017, but he added that the final script would take some time to develop with Utopia screenwriter Dennis Kelly, as he needed to get it right.

Reports in early 2018 confirmed that Fincher would be working on the second season of his Netflix series Mindhunter and World War Z 2 consequently again went into limbo. While Pitt remained occupied in Los Angeles with the shoot of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, many thought the project was shelved.

However, a recent report confirmed with producers of World War Z 2, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, that not only are Fincher and Pitt still attached to the project, but also that filming for the sequel is scheduled to begin in June 2019.

This date fits with Fincher's schedule as the director will be shooting for Mindhunter throughout December and will require a few months after that for post-production work till the series is readied for release.

