World Environment Day: Discovery Channel highlights the urgency of corporate exploitation in The Story Of Plastic

Look around you…the packet of spicy Kurkure you just demolished, what’s it made of? Plastic. The take-out container you just chucked in your trash can, what’s that made of? Plastic. The fresh pack of incense sticks my dad just cracked open for his daily pooja. That’s plastic too. This non-perishable, non-biodegradable product has become an integral part of our lives, and has been marketed time after time as something practical, durable and a cheap alternative (easy on our and the producer’s pockets) to glass or even aluminium.

But do we recognise the long-term ramifications from this extensive dependence on plastic, which has been hailed as a revolutionary invention? Do we know who to blame, and how can this problem be controlled, if not completely eliminated?

“The future of plastics is in the trash can,” Lloyd Stouffer, editor of the trade journal Modern Plastics, had once declared at a Society of Plastics Industry conference back in 1956. His comment, widely criticised at the time, was prophetic.

The Story of Plastic opens with the camera panning over a water body littered with abandoned limp and dirty waste, a sight that is so common in our country. While the media usually depicts the problem of plastic waste in the choking marine life in oceans, piling up in landfills in different countries, it usually never questions where it came from in the first place. The Story of Plastic sets out to do just that.

The documentary, shot across three continents, brings to the fore the systemic problems that have led to this menace. There is the corporate giants’ refusal to see the err in their ways, driven blindly by profit without realising the great environmental damage inflicted by their business practices. There is also the failure in governance and poor policy making.

Despite the constant debate on climate change, petrochemical companies have upped their fossil fuel productions, excitedly terming it as "progress". They have engaged in tokenistic gestures like paying for beach clean-ups (where does this trash go?). Besides, these corporations' statements about sustainability and green practices have come decades after the damage was already done.

The documentary also uncovers the inefficacy of recycling, proclaimed to be a green and sustainable way of waste disposal. It was in 1990 when packaging companies pushed municipal-funded recycling campaigns across the US, but resisted any revisions to their manufacturing system. In actuality, 32 percent of plastic ends up as litter, 40 percent in landfills, and only 2 percent is completely recycled to something as useful as the original product.

By steering clear of all responsibility and citing bad waste management practices, notes Tiza Mafria of the Plastic Bag Diet Movement in Indonesia, corporations try to distract consumers from the fact that single-use plastic by-products can never be completely erased.

“It’s not meant to be managed,” she says. Single-use plastics like straws, packaging, bottles, plastic bags — meant for immediate use-and-throw — are permanent residents of this planet, and will remain so till generations to come. The doc then goes to the Ghazipur landfill on the outskirts of Delhi, spread across almost 70 acres. An owner of a nearby dairy farm says living near the landfill has decreased the life expectancy of the residents by almost 15 years.

It is a misconception that the blame solely lies in consumption habits for the growing crisis of plastic pollution. Carpenter believes that this line of reasoning diverts focus on actual structural issues, eliminating any chances of holding those profiting accountable. Froilan Grate of Global Alliance of Incinerator Alternatives, Philippines adds that reducing personal use barely makes a dent in the grand scheme of things.

The Story of Plastic goes on to magnify the blatant disregard of human life, and how the burden of the West’s trash is being borne by countries like China, India, Thailand, Phillippines, and Vietnam. Rampant poverty in these nations only leads to exploitation of workers, who are willing to work at a very low cost. In India, its usually women from marginalised communities who are tasked with sifting through waste. Usually this junk is dumped in water bodies or incinerated, creating more pollution and the chances of people in close proximity suffering from respiratory issues, skin diseases, infertility and even cancer. It was only in January 2018 that China enacted its National Sword Policy, banning the import of waste. Hopefully, other countries will also follow suit.

The documentary states there will be more investment in the plastic industry between 2020 and 2025, and this business is driven by the supply, and not the demand. Presenting some of these horrifying facts, The Story of Plastic will definitely make us look inward, and question our habits. But the ultimate message of the film is that the onus lies on the producer. "I think we should ban together and have a serious discussion on a global scale because these companies are operating on a global scale," says Mafria.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 14:26:51 IST

