World Environment Day 2022: Here are some celebrities who do their bit for nature

Just like many activists and environmentalists, many Bollywood celebrities have also come forward over the years to do their bit for nature. Here is a look at some of them:

Every year World Environment Day is observed on 5 June by people and organisations all over the globe. The day aims to draw attention to the dangers that encircle the natural world and urges people to come forward and do their bit to protect the environment.

World Environment Day was first celebrated in 1973. Each year since 1987, the event is held in different countries and this year, it is being celebrated in Sweden. The theme for World Environment Day 2022 is 'Only One Earth'.

1. Dia Mirza- Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein fame Dia Mirza is India's first United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador. She has been a vocal advocate about the need to protect the environment and combat climate change for a long time.

2. Rahul Bose- The actor is the founder of Groups of Groups, an umbrella organisation of 50 NGOs and trusts. Among these 50 groups is Rahul Bose Foundation as well, which has been working relentlessly to combat the climate crisis.

3. John Abraham - Bollywood's handsome hunk is a renowned when it comes to working for environmental causes. He is also one of the famous personalities associated with PETA's campaigns.

4. Amitabh Bachchan- Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has long been associated with environment-related campaigns. Apart from being involved in other environment-related campaigns, he has also extended his support to PETA.

5. Alia Bhatt- Alia Bhatt has used her social media platform to raise awareness about the environment and to end the use of plastic waste. She also took part in last year's World Environment Day celebrations and shared a picture of herself with a kid on a beach.

6. Bhumi Pednekar- Bhumi Pednekar has often used her star power to spread awareness about the need for protecting our planet. She also flagged off the Climate Warrior initiative in 2019. She also supports beach clean up projects often