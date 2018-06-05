World Environment Day 2018: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza and other Bollywood actors join #BeatThePlastic campaign

A United Nations led global initiative, World Environment Day, is observed on 5 June in order to spread awareness and encourage action to protect Earth's resources and taking measures to mitigate environmental problems.

Every year has a theme and a different global host country. India is this year's host country. The official theme is 'Beating plastic pollution'.

You're it! Join the global game of Tag to #BeatPlasticPollution for #WorldEnvironmentDay - show how you're making the switch from single-use plastic & challenge 3 friends to do the same: https://t.co/diOnvsuk1gpic.twitter.com/5BCMkYXF07 — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 3, 2018

According to United Nations, plastic harms the wildlife, natural environment but also makes way to the water supply and is eventually consumed by humans. The problem of plastic pollution is building day by day, with at least 50 percent of the plastic consumed is single use.

Celebrities around the world have joined hands to spread the message to make the conscious choice of switching from single-use or disposable plastic to green alternatives. Indian celebrities are also promoting the cause, with UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza leading the online campaign.

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt also responded to this challenge and posted a picture of her with a message encouraging people to swap plastic with glass or steel.

#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist@deespeakpic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

She further challenged her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor to share how they have taken to being environmental friendly.

I would like to tag my fellow environment friendly friends @Varun_dvn@arjunk26@sonamakapoor to take up this challenge and and show us how you've taken a step away from plastic and towards a more sustainable future.. #BeatPlasticPollution✅♻️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

Arjun Kapoor also responded and went on to challenge other co-stars Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra.

It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma@RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018

Aditi Rao Hydari, Juhi Chawla and Kriti Sanon have also shared how they prefer to switch to eco-friendly substitutes.

I am joining Rally for Rivers & United Nations to beat plastic pollution. Are you with me to try every bit to eliminate all single use plastic from our world? @rallyforrivers@UN@UNinIndiapic.twitter.com/JYHQbFyGWe — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 2, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 12:10 PM