World Environment Day 2018: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza and other Bollywood actors join #BeatThePlastic campaign

FP Staff

Jun,05 2018 12:10:20 IST

A United Nations led global initiative, World Environment Day, is observed on 5 June in order to spread awareness and encourage action to protect Earth's resources and taking measures to mitigate environmental problems.

Every year has a theme and a different global host country. India is this year's host country. The official theme is 'Beating plastic pollution'.

According to United Nations, plastic harms the wildlife, natural environment but also makes way to the water supply and is eventually consumed by humans. The problem of plastic pollution is building day by day, with at least 50 percent of the plastic consumed is single use.

Celebrities around the world have joined hands to spread the message to make the conscious choice of switching from single-use or disposable plastic to green alternatives. Indian celebrities are also promoting the cause, with UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza leading the online campaign.

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt also responded to this challenge and posted a picture of her with a message encouraging people to swap plastic with glass or steel.

She further challenged her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor to share how they have taken to being environmental friendly.

Arjun Kapoor also responded and went on to challenge other co-stars Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Juhi Chawla and Kriti Sanon have also shared how they prefer to switch to eco-friendly substitutes.

