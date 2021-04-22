Endangered follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List of threatened species.

Endangered, a wildlife documentary that Ellen DeGeneres has lent her voice will be available to stream on Discovery+ from 22 April. This project is part of DeGeneres' exclusive, multi-year deal with Discovery to produce natural history content.

According to a press release, Endangered "follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List – the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created."

Besides being the narrator, she is also the docu's executive producer via A Very Good Production. Endangered is the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s first non-BBC commission project.

DeGeneres's partnership with Discovery will see her develop and produce a variety of specials, series, and documentaries "that will bring her unique charm, passion and wit both in front of and behind the camera."

DeGeneres returned to the 18th season of her talk show in September last year with the host on stage for the first time in months after taping from her home during the quarantine. There wasn’t a studio audience but a virtual one, with faces beamed in on monitors put in the audience seats.