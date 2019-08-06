World Breastfeeding Week: Soha Ali Khan shares her experiences and struggles as a new mother

Soha Ali Khan has extended her support to Neha Dhupia's #FreedomToFeed initiative to promote awareness about breastfeeding. To mark World Breastfeeding Week, which began from 1 August, Neha announced her campaign which promotes breastfeeding and encourages women to feed their babies whenever and wherever they want, without feeling apologetic about it.

Soha took to Instagram to talk about the importance of breastfeeding and also shared some of her experiences and struggles as a new mother. "It was definitely one of the most difficult aspects of being a new parent for me. I wanted to be the exclusive provider of nutrition and I was quite kicked by this wonderful, very humbling process that was happening to me. But it was also very demanding, very tiring and very frustrating, at times, to meet the rapidly increasing demands of a hungry baby," she said in the video.

Watch Soha's story here

Soha further narrated that as a working parent, she found herself having to pump breast milk in the oddest of places, sometimes even in an airplane bathroom.

Sharing her thoughts on how talking about breastfeeding openly is usually frowned upon and how discussion on it should be encouraged often, the actress said "I think that they (#FreedomToFeed campaign) are doing something that is incredibly valuable, scientific and incredible. It really needs to be supported, as opposed to being shunned."

In conclusion, Soha revealed that she could only get through the challenges of motherhood by knowing that she was not alone. She said,"The thing that encouraged me was finding support in other mothers and knowing that you're not alone."

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 18:59:19 IST