Several poignant films have been made in order to engage in a discourse around AIDS and to understand the condition of patients living with the life threatening disease. We bring to you some must-watch movies that tackle the subject and helped change the perception around AIDS.

Every year, World AIDS Day is observed on 1 December to highlight the inequalities that lead to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), to create awareness about the infection and to remember those who died from the virus. According to data, till the year 2020, around 3.7 million people are living with AIDS.

Although there have been various campaigns and even United Nations has called to end inequalities that lead to AIDS, yet stigma around the disease remains prevalent globally.

Longtime Companion

Released in 1989, this movie was the first wide-release theatrical film to deal with AIDS. The film evolves around a group of gay and straight men and the impact that an AIDS epidemic creates in their lives during the 1980s. The film had some strong cast performances and actor Bruce Davison’s emotional scenes remain etched in the minds of viewers, especially the scene where he tells a lover dying from AIDS that it is okay to let go.

Parting Glances

Directed by Bill Sherwood, the film is a story of two male lovers who are parting ways against the AIDS epidemic. As one partner is going for a work assignment in Africa for two-years, the other is left behind to deal with life. The film looks into the lives of the two protagonists, as well as their circle of eccentric friends, one of whom is dealing with AIDS. The film’s subject and its tenderness won many hearts worldwide.

Philadelphia

The Tom Hanks starrer won two Academy Awards and also earned 200 million dollars at the box office. Hanks plays the role of Andrew Beckett, the employee who is fired since he was diagnosed with AIDS. The movie chronicles the struggle of how Hanks wins back his job and his dignity to live by hiring a homophobic lawyer to fight his case in the court.

Dallas Buyer’s Club

Set in mid-1980s Texas, actor Matthew McConaughey plays an electrician who is shocked to know that he has AIDS and only 30 days to live. The movie chronicles McConaughey's will to live as he refuses to give up on life and tries every move possible to save himself from trying therapies to even smuggling unapproved drugs for himself and other AIDS patients. McConaughey won an Oscar for his stellar performance in this film.