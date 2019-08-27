Woody Harrelson joins Tom Hardy in Venom sequel; film's cinematographer Robert Richardson confirms news

Woody Harrelson is set to come back for Venom sequel, the film's cinematographer Robert Richardson has confirmed.

The actor made a brief appearance in Venom in a post-credits scene as Cletus Kasady and it is believed he will be taking on the role of Carnage.

"I think it's unexplored yet, and it's going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom.

"But now you've got Woody Harrelson, who's going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we'll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration," Richardson told Collider.

Tom Hardy is returning as the protagonist, along with Michelle Williams. "I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can," Producer Amy Pascal said while confirming the sequel.

Despite the mixed reviews it received, the film made a splash at the box office, earning over $850 million in worldwide gross.

Andy Serkis has taken over the directing duties from Ruben Fleischer for the follow-up to the 2018 film. This will be Serkis' third directorial effort, after 2017 drama Breathe and last year's Rudyard Kipling stories, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

The movie will hit the screens on 2 October, 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 18:14:13 IST