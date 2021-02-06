Woody Allen, Mia Farrow's relationship and fallout to be subject of HBO four-part docuseries
The documentary, titled Allen v. Farrow, will explore the “private story” through interviews with Mia Farrow, their daughter Dylan and investigators, and an examination of court documents and previously unreleased material.
A documentary series examining Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s doomed relationship and its fallout, including allegations that he sexually abused a daughter, will air on HBO.
Allen v. Farrow will include the “charmed courtship” of filmmaker Allen and actor Farrow; daughter Dylan Farrow’s allegations of abuse as a child, and Allen’s relationship with Mia Farrow’s adult daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, who became his wife, HBO said Friday.
The documentary will explore the “private story” through interviews with Mia, Dylan and Ronan Farrow and investigators, and an examination of court documents and previously unreleased material, the channel said. Film experts will discuss Allen’s work and its re-evaluation in light of his personal life.
A representative for Allen didn’t immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from the filmmaker. Allen and Previn didn’t participate in the documentary, nor did Moses Farrow, the son of Allen and Mia Farrow.
Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan. In a 2020 memoir, he said he “never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish.”
Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen wasn’t charged. Dylan Farrow has maintained that she was abused and her allegations have been embraced in the #MeToo era.
Allen v. Farrow, from filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, will debut Feb. 21 on HBO, with episodes airing weekly.
Dick and Ziering also made the 2020 documentary “On the Record,” which detailed allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons. He has denied the claims.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Virus Hunters review: Haunting National Geographic documentary investigates aftermath of deadly viruses
Virus Hunters successfully grounds its storytelling in statistics that doesn’t alienate its audience under the garb of educating them. But it also fumbles, taking refuge in repetition and a slight Western condescension.
Cloris Leachman, Emmy and Oscar Winning actress, passes away aged 94
Cloris Leachman died in her sleep of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California
Yashraj Mukhate, Rekha Bhardwaj collaborate on acapella number Insaaf Hoga 'in solidarity with the farmers of our country'
The independent track under VB Music is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar.