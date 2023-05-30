In an interaction with Zoom TV many years ago, ace choreographer who passed away in 2020, Saroj Khan, spoke about her unexpected altercation with Salman Khan during the making of the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna. Reports say Salman wasn’t really happy with Saroj Khan focusing more on the other leading man Aamir Khan.

Saroj Khan revealed, “Won’t work with you once I become a star,” and she quipped- “Roti allah deta hai, tu nahin deta hai.” However, 25 years later, Salman Khan told Saroj Khan she would now work with him when she confessed she didn’t have work in the industry.

The fever of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has profoundly taken the minds of the audience, and it has also made a subsequent noise in the social media universe. With fans dropping their love for the superstar on their social media, they are eagerly excited to hear updates about Tiger 3. Being one of the most loved franchises of Salman Khan, with Tiger 3 the superstar has always raised the bar of action on the screen. Moreover, trade experts in the industry are predicting that Tiger 3 will surely break multiple records at the box office and will set a new benchmark with its success. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3 is the next big film that Salman Khan is about to bring for his fans.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.