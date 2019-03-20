Wong Kar-Wai says his next film Blossoms is a follow-up to In The Mood for Love and 2046

Six years after the release of The Grandmaster, Wong Kar-Wai will return to film-making with a drama titled Blossoms. According to a Chinese news outlet Ming Pao (via The Film Stage), Wong confirmed the same after receiving an award from the Hong Kong Film Writers Association on 17 March.

Blossoms is based on Jin Yucheng’s 2013 novel, which follows three Shanghai residents from the end of the Chinese revolution in the '60s through the '90s. At the event, Wong shared that he spent four years finishing the film's script. He said that Blossoms would be a follow-up to In The Mood for Love and 2046. The filmmaker added that no actors had been decided for the project yet but they had to speak Shanghainese.

"Shanghai is my hometown and the time that the book describes is the time of my absence because I went to Hong Kong when I was 19 in ’63. I hadn’t been back to Shanghai until the early nineties. This is my opportunity for me to fill in all the things that I have missed," Wong had told IndieWire in 2017. He had also said that Blossoms would be more personal than his previous films.

His last film The Grandmaster was a martial arts drama based on the life of Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man.

