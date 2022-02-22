Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

With a pulse-pounding criminal investigation and a complex hero living in the dark to discover the truth, Disney+ Hotstar is set to release its much-awaited series, Hotstar Specials’ Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, on 4 March. Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting crime thriller is headlined by celebrated actor Ajay Devgn in an intense avatar of a cop for the first time in a series.

About the series and cast

Spanning across six episodes, the series has been shot across multiple unique locations in Mumbai and reimagines the city from the lens of the country’s most wanted. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Here's why director Rajesh Mapuskar made Rudra - The Edge of Darkness

Known for his slice of life cinema, director Rajesh Mapuskar is all set to disrupt the digital space with this psychological crime thriller. Talking about how Rajesh Mapuskar chooses his projects, he said, “As a storyteller, I love to explore genres. My first film was a feel-good father-son film. Then, the second one was a satire. I was writing my next film which was a musical. I shot Delhi Crime Season 2 and I enjoyed the whole challenge of shooting crime.”.

Rudra promises a very different avatar of actor Ajay Devgn. He will be seen as a cop who solves cases with his impeccable mind. The director further adds on how he decided to direct Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, he said, “Then, Rudra came my way. I have done a Delhi Police crime show and this was a Mumbai Police crime show and a psychological thriller. It would be interesting to see the whole concept of 'Luther' get Indianised. That was an additional challenge. That interested me. That and the fact that Ajay Devgn was down to play the lead."

Is Rudra: The Edge of Darkness a remake?

A remake of the successful British series Luther, the series is an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. It will see Ajay Devgn’s titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Ajay Devgn’s digital debut with crime thriller drama Rudra – The Edge of Darkness from 4 March 2022 onwards.