The upcoming series Human has been creating waves all around! The fictional series enunciates the collateral damage due to fast tracked drug trials for financial gains in a gripping tale that involves innocent lives lost to greed. Touching compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science, Human brings forth the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders.

Cast:

The series will feature National award-winning actor Shefali Shah and actor Kirti Kulhari along with Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe amongst others. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee.

Ram Kapoor’s most memorable shot:

Ram Kapoor had a sort of an unexpected adventure while shooting for Human. Ram says, “Well, we were shooting in Alibaug in a very old and beautiful villa of around 80 - 100 years old, and I went to the bathroom in the middle of shoot where the door got jammed. So I actually got stuck in the bathroom for quite a while! I think the whole crew tried their best to open the door, and they couldn't open the door and it was just madness, and then finally, a really small crew member had to climb all the way up the outside wall and jumping through the window, which was quite an adventure and quite a memorable experience for all of us, especially for me.”

Plot:

Human is a medical thriller based on human drug trials in India. The suspense thriller unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and its effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation. A pharma giant is using India’s lax clinical trial rules to fast track the development of a new drug, despite lethal side effects. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Dr. Saira Sabharwal lands a dream job in Bhopal’s premier hospital under the mentorship of the iconic 45-year-old Dr. Gauri Nath. Saira grows under Gauri’s tutelage and as the two women start to form a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause. However, a shocking discovery throws their life into chaos as their story becomes intertwined with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu (20 years), who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system.

Release date:

Human will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14 January, 2022 onwards.