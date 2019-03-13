You are here:

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot congratulates Brie Larson on Captain Marvel: 'I'm so happy for you, sister'

FP Staff

Mar 13, 2019 13:50:40 IST

Marvel Studios' foray into female-led superhero films debuted with Captain Marvel this month. However, before Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Gal Gadot's DC blocbuster, Wonder Woman, had already proven that audiences were longing for such films for quite some time.

Following the groundbreaking success of Larson's magnum opus, Gal congratulated her on social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gal shared a fan art, captioning it, "I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats."

A screenshot of the same was later shared by the artist on her profile. Captain Marvel has already raked in $455 million worldwide at the box office, making it the second biggest superhero movie opening and the sixth biggest worldwide opening ever.

