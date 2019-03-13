You are here:

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot congratulates Brie Larson on Captain Marvel: 'I'm so happy for you, sister'

Marvel Studios' foray into female-led superhero films debuted with Captain Marvel this month. However, before Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Gal Gadot's DC blocbuster, Wonder Woman, had already proven that audiences were longing for such films for quite some time.

Following the groundbreaking success of Larson's magnum opus, Gal congratulated her on social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gal shared a fan art, captioning it, "I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats."

A screenshot of the same was later shared by the artist on her profile. Captain Marvel has already raked in $455 million worldwide at the box office, making it the second biggest superhero movie opening and the sixth biggest worldwide opening ever.

BREAKING!! #CaptainMarvel made a huge $455m worldwide this w/e! That’s the biggest March opening ever, the 2nd-biggest superhero movie opening & the 6th-biggest worldwide opening ever! And that brings the worldwide total for all 21 MCU movies to almost $18 BILLION! #BrieLarson pic.twitter.com/9cIs9CEsNT — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 10, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 13:52:33 IST