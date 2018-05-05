You are here:

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to receive Women in Motion Award at 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Director Patty Jenkins will receive the 2018 Women In Motion award during the Cannes Film Festival.

The "Wonder Woman" helmer will receive the honour from festival president Pierre Lescure, artistic director Thierry Fremaux, and Francois-Henri Pinault, president and CEO of luxury goods firm Kering, which is behind the initiative.

According to the organisers, Jenkins is being honoured this year in recognition of the fact that her work has enabled significant progress to be made in the fight for gender equality.

The presentation will take place at a Women in Motion dinner on May 13.

It will be the fourth edition of Women in Motion, which is part of the film festival's official program.

Previous winners of the award include Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon and Isabelle Huppert.

"Wonder Woman" was the highest-grossing summer movie of 2017. Jenkins has signed up to direct the upcoming sequel, which is currently in pre-production.

The festival runs from May 8 to May 19.

Updated Date: May 05, 2018 16:46 PM