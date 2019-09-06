Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins signs multi-year deal with Netflix to produce original shows for streaming giant

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has inked a multi-year overall TV deal with Netflix, and will produce new shows for the streaming giant. The deal has been reportedly valued at $10 million for a span of three years, according to Variety.

Confirming the news, Jenkins says in a statement obtained by Deadline, "I’m so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted [Sarandos], Cindy [Holland], Channing, Peter [Friedlander] and the team at Netflix. I look forward to digging into some great work together soon.”

Jenkins is best known for helming the 2003 biographical drama Monster, Warner Bros/DC tentpole Wonder Woman, and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and won the Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directing in Dramatic Series for her work on the pilot episode of TV series The Killing.

With Wonder Woman, Jenkins became the first female director of an American studio superhero movie. Released in June 2017, Woman Woman gave Jenkins the biggest domestic opening for a female director. The movie eventually became the highest-grossing film directed by a woman, dethroning the previous record holder, Mamma Mia!, directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

The forthcoming Wonder Woman 1984 will see Diana Prince come to conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s, and combat with her most formidable foe, Cheetah (Kriten Wiig). Robin Wright will reprise her role as Antiope. The cast has also added Pedro Pascal, whose role has been kept under wraps for now.

The first poster from the film was debuted on 6 June, exactly a year before its theatrical release on 5 June, 2020.

Here's the first poster from Wonder Woman 1984



Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 11:26:47 IST