Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot to star in limited series based on life of actress, scientist Hedy Lamarr

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is taking on a real-life woman’s remarkable history. Showtime said on 2 August (Friday) that Gadot will play actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a limited series.

Lamarr, a stunning beauty who came to Hollywood from Europe in the late 1930s, worked with top stars including Judy Garland and Clark Gable. Ziegfeld Girl in 1941 and 1940′s Boom Town were among Lamarr’s films.

But it was her work as an inventor that distinguished her, including a patented device that became a foundation for modern Wi-Fi technology.

The untitled series will look at feminism during Hollywood’s golden age and World War II through Lamarr’s life and work, Showtime said. An airdate was not announced.

"The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today. In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series," said Showtime's President of Entertainment Jana Winograde, reports Deadline.

The series is from The Affair co-creator/executive producer Sarah Treem, The Handmaid's Tale producer Warren Littlefield and Endeavor Content. She will also write the series. Gadot will executive produce the limited series with her husband Jaron Varsano.

The late actress was the subject of a 2017 documentary, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 13:44:02 IST