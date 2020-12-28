Wonder Woman 3 in works with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, confirms Warner Bros

Warner Bros. has fast-tracked the third instalment development with Gal Gadot as the title heroine and Patty Jenkins as writer-director to the concluding entry in the superhero trilogy.

Days after Wonder Woman 1984 hit theatres and on HBO Max, Warner Bros says it has put the third installment in the franchise on the fast track.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins will once again write and direct, Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement Sunday.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

The first Wonder Woman film— part of the DC Extended Universe— was released in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim. The opening date for WW 1984 was pushed back several times due to the coronavirus pandemic before Warner decided to have it drop on HBO Max and theatres at the same time.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros had announced a "unique one-year plan" as a strategic response to the impact of the pandemic, particularly in the US, where its entire slate of films for the year 2021 will be released both theatrically and on its streamer HBO Max.

Jenkins, who also directed the original, said she would love to come back for a third installment only when Warner Bros "goes back to being a full theatrical studio".

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 hit Indian theatres on 24 December. The sequel starred Kristen Wiig as the villainous Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as the over-the-top businessman Max Lord and Chris Pine as Diana’s love interest, Steve Trevor.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)