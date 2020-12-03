Wonder Woman 1984 to release in four languages on 24 December in India

Wonder Woman: 1984 will see Gal Gadot reprise her role as the Amazonian warrior Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins return at the helm.

Wonder Woman 1984, starring Hollywood star Gal Gadot as the titular DC superhero, is slated to be released in Indian theatres on 24 December, studio Warner Bros Pictures (India) announced on Thursday.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film will release in the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The announcement has been made by Warner Bros. India on its official Twitter page

The highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2017 DC superhero blockbuster, Wonder Woman: 1984 will see Gadot reprise her role as the Amazonian warrior Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman and Jenkins return at the helm.

The sequel follows Wonder Woman facing two all-new foes: Max Lord, played by Narcos star Pedro Pascal, and The Cheetah, essayed by Kristen Wiig, known for Bridesmaids.

Jenkins said the upcoming film follows the "superhero" cast on an epic journey.

"This is a classic tale told through a great superhero with a true ''superhero'' cast, and it''s an incredibly epic journey, but... What the story is and how it unfolds? I think less is more, the less I say, the more surprised the audiences will be," the director said.

According to a report in Collider, the run time of the superhero sequel is 151 minutes. The film is longer than Justice League which was 2 hours long, but a minute shorter than the theatrical cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The report also notes that Suicide Squad was 123 minutes, Shazam! at 132 minutes, and Aquaman at 142. This makes Wonder Woman: 1984 one of the longest DC movies.

Denzil Dias, VP & MD, Warner Bros Pictures (India), said the studio is looking forward to releasing "Wonder Woman 1984" in Indian theatres on Christmas eve following the debut of Christopher Nolan''s "Tenet" in India on Friday.

"After Tenet, we are very proud to release another crowd pleaser in December. It is a perfect seasonal family entertainer, one that can best be enjoyed only on the big screen," Dias said.

The sequel will also see Chris Pine return as Captain Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The film will also debut in the international movie theatres on 16 December. Besides releasing on the big screen, Wonder Woman 1984 will also be made available to HBO Max subscribers in the US free of cost for its first month.

Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, Wonder Woman 1984 is an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, and will be distributed in theatres and IMAX worldwide.