Wonder Woman 1984 release date pushed to 2 October from 14 August; Gal Gadot says 'it'll be worth the wait'

Gal Gadot on Saturday announced the new release date for her much-anticipated movie Wonder Woman 1984. The superhero flick, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on 14 August, has been pushed to 2 October.

Gadot shared the information on Twitter and also thanked fans for being supportive.

Here is the tweet

The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow,it's finally happening, & I couldn’t be more excited!To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o you.I'm so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait❤️ pic.twitter.com/GCU0tcpqHT — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 12, 2020

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film is the second instalment of the 2017 DC movie Wonder Woman, and will see Gadot in the titular role. The sequel also stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Kristen Wiig.

Jenkins had earlier explained her vision behind the upcoming superhero action film, which is set in the '80s, reported Variety. "Real wire-work, real locations, and now with modern technology, so what you see today is real people doing real stunts on those locations."

The shift from August to October marks the third release date change for the tentpole. The sequel had originally been set to hit theaters in November 2019, but the studio moved it to early June of this year to take advantage of the summer movie season.

However, the coronavirus outbreak disrupted those plans after cinemas closed in mass in the latter part of March.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 10:58:27 IST

