Wonder Woman 1984 makes $5.5 mn over second weekend at American box office
Wonder Woman 1984 earned $10.1 million from overseas markets, bringing its global total to $118.5 million.
In its second weekend in US theatres, Wonder Woman 1984 earned an estimated $5.5 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s a 67% drop for the superhero sequel, which is simultaneously playing on 2,151 screens and streaming free for HBO Max subscribers.
Wonder Woman 1984 has made $28.5 million to date from the US, where about 39% of theatres are open and most major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, are closed. Internationally, it added $10.1 million, bringing its global total to $118.5 million.
While $5.5 million would be a terrible second weekend for a $200 million movie in a pre-pandemic world, under the unique circumstances it was enough to top the domestic charts. In second place is Universal’s The Croods: A New Age, which saw a 25% increase in ticket sales in its sixth week in theatres. It’s made $34.5 million since it opened at Thanksgiving and is also now available to rent on premium video on demand.
Disney and Pixar’s Soul, which skipped US theatres and is available for free for Disney+ subscribers, added $16.5 million internationally — a 114% increase from its opening in the same markets last weekend. The film featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey has done particularly well in China, where it more than doubled its opening sum and added $13.7 million this weekend. The studio attributed the gains to strong social media reactions and word of mouth.
Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien also opened this weekend through Disney’s 20th Century Studios. It made $75,000 from 505 locations.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot's 2017 predecessor, cleverly combined genre elements with earnest nonchalance
Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman (2017) briskly shook off blockbuster branding imperatives to introduce viewers to a glamorous and funny fish-out-of-water superhero.
Wonder Woman 1984 earns $38.5 mn at overseas box office ahead of US debut
Wonder Woman 1984 opened to $18.8 million at the Chinese box office as it began rolling out in 32 territories a week ahead of its 25 December debut in the US and on HBO Max
Wonder Woman 3 in works with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, confirms Warner Bros
Warner Bros. has fast-tracked the third instalment development with Gal Gadot as the title heroine and Patty Jenkins as writer-director to the concluding entry in the superhero trilogy.