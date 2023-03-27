FLO Mumbai organised the TRAILBLAZER (Women Achiever Awards 2023) where successful women entrepreneurs from different walks of life were recognized for their outstanding work and innovative ideas.

The Chief Guests for the function were Ms Amruta Fadnavis ( Banker, Singer and Social Activist) and Mr Vishwas Nangare Patil ( Addl Commissioner of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau , Maharashtra) and Mohammed Rashid Khan ( Director Of Business Development At Private Office Of His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Faisal Bin Mohammed Al Saud (Member Of Ruler Family Of Saudi Arabia)

Amruta Fadnavis spoke on role and importance of women in society and encouraged women to be leaders and compete in equal strength in all occupations , they should be leaders and not recognized as women leaders that’s what will change the perception that the world today has about women.

Mr Vishwas Nangare Patil spoke on importance of women in society and the women police personnel , highlighted on incidences of sexual assault on women, acid attacks, and how it is the police who have helped solve cases within a few days and got the accused sentence. He said the police today have special specialized branches to deal with cases of women abuse and promised that all protection would be provided so that women are free to engage in all types of activity.

Amruta Fadnavis and Vishwas Nangare Patil felicitated the women entrepreneurs Awardees from varied sectors like , Legal , education, social, health, architecture, finance, sports, actor script writer.

Renowned restauranteur / philanthropist Neeti Goel and Mrs Amla Ruia were also feciliated by Mrs Amruta Fadnavis and Additional director general of police Shri Vishwas Nangare Patil for their contribution to the society at large.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.