Woman registers case claiming to be biological daughter of Anuradha Paudwal, demands declaration as legitimate child

A case has been filed by a 45-year-old woman, who claims to be the daughter of noted playback singer Anuradha Paudwal, reports The New Indian Express. As per the petition, Karmala Modex, who was then a four-year-old, was handed over to foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes by Anuradha and her music composer-husband Arun Paudwal. As per the report, the baby was given to the foster parents in 1974, owing to Anuradha's busy career in music.

The publication has even quoted Karmala's counsel, Advocate M Anil Prasad, as saying, “The fact that Karmala is the biological daughter of Arun-Anuradha couple was revealed by Ponnachan on his death bed around five years ago." Ponnachan, who practiced as a defence personnel in Nasik, had four biological sons, and Karmala was brought up as their sibling. The petition claims Karmala’s biological parents made frequent visits to Ponnachan’s house through the years.

Owing to financial constraints, the foster parents could only provide education for Karmala till the tenth standard. She got married to Terrance Modex in 1992. Prior to the marriage, Ponnachan, the petition claims, tried to contact Anuradha, who reportedly maintained she only had two children (who were subsequently born to her). Though Ponnachan shifted to Kerala in 1999, the fact about Karmala's biological parents was kept under wraps to her as well as her brothers.

After Ponnachan ultimately disclosed the news before his death, Karmala reportedly tried to establish contact with Anuradha but did not succeed. She even sent a legal notice to Anuradha but that did not help either.

The advocate adds Karmala has requested the court to declare her as a legitimate child of Anuradha and Arun Paudwal. This also makes her a one-fourth heir to the assets and properties. Karmala has additionally sought a compensation worth Rs 50 crore, stating it is due to the loss caused to her, Prasad says.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 10:04:17 IST