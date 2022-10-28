Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan‘s interactions with the media have always managed to make it to the news. From her angry response on getting clicked by paparazzi to scolding them for mobbing her or any member of her family, Jaya Bachchan is known for getting into a tiff with the media persons. Time and again, she has always expressed her displeasure over being clicked by the media and thus she never shies away from schooling them in return. With that said, a social media influencer has given it a hilarious twist and created a video by clubbing together all the infamous reactions of the veteran Bollywood actress.

The Instagram user named Analee Cerejo shared the video of her mimicry on her handle which goes by the username of The Chic Shopper. In the video, we can see Analee mouthing some popular one-liners by Mrs Bachchan as she makes the remarks towards the paps.

Starting from her recent “Serves you right. I hope you tumble and fall” remark to other comments like “You ask this question from Mr Bachchan. I’m not the spokesperson for the Bachchan family”, “Again you are flashing my eyes”, “Ye koi jagah hai ye sawaal puchne ka (Is this the place for such questions),” Analee’s mimicry was on point and left many in splits.

Watch the video here:

Captioning the video with “Just for laughs!”, she further added, “Jaya Bachchan is a MOOD!”

Since being shared a week back, the video has grabbed the attention of many and is already trending among social media users. Many took the comment section and shared their reactions.

While one wrote, “She’s more like Jaya Bachchan than Jaya Bachchan herself!!”, another person commented, “Lmaooo!! This is more accurate than Jaya herself.” Another user went on to comment and say, “God, I have been watching this continuously.”

“U r too tooo good..nobody could have done this better than u. The way u have portrayed Jaya Bachchan..she exactly does the same whenever she’s caught on camera”, a person wrote.

