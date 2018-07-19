Wiz Khalifa refuses to apologise for 'racist' lyric about Koreans in his latest track Hot Now

Wiz Khalifa has rubbished claims of his latest track 'Hot Now' being racist towards Koreans. In the song, which is part of his latest album Rolling Papers 2, Khalifa raps: "Smoke got my eyes lookin' Korean." Shortly after it was dropped, The Korea Times carried an article accusing the singer of being insensitive towards Koreans and disrespecting them in his track. Khalifa, however, in an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio programme, he said, "Chill out, I'm not racist. I love all races."

The 30-year-old rapper refused to apologise to those offended saying that his own Korean friends did not mind the lyrics at all. "And I also say I smoke like a Jamaican,” he told co-host Charlamagne tha God. “And I also say I live like a white man..." he further added.

Khalifa concluded by saying that he does not need to justify anything and loves Koreans although he did maintain that his art was free to be interpreted. He had previously reportedly confessed that Rolling Papers 2 was as important to him as his debut album, Show and Prove and that it was his time to prove himself to his fans, again.

Listen to the song below:

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 15:04 PM