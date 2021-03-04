Without Remorse trailer: Michael B Jordan breathes life into Tom Clancy's vengeful action hero

Based on author Tom Clancy's character John Clark, Without Remorse debuts on Amazon Prime on 30 April.

The first official trailer of Without Remorse has been unveiled. Led by Michael B Jordan, Without Remorse is a new film series based on author Tom Clancy's character John Clark.

Jordan has taken on the part of John Terrence Kelly aka Clark, who is Clancy's second most famous character after Jack Ryan.

First published in 1993, Without Remorse is an origin story about John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife's murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy. "When Kelly joins forces with fellow SEAL Karen Greer and shadowy CIA agent Robert Ritter, the mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war," reads the official description.

Check out the trailer here

No stopping. No remorse. Check out the official trailer for Tom Clancy’s #WithoutRemorse starring @MichaelB4Jordan - only on @PrimeVideo April 30. pic.twitter.com/qCFyfmg1Ku — Without Remorse Movie (@WithoutRemorse) March 3, 2021

Jordan also shared the trailer on Twitter, writing that he has been waiting for a year to unveil it.

Stefano Sollima is directing the film, which also stars Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell. The film will be hitting streamer Amazon Prime Video on 30 April, as part of a first-look deal that Jordan's production banner Outlier Society has inked with Amazon Studios.

