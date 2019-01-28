With Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn becomes second actor after Salman Khan to be a part of three film franchises

Film franchises have become a tested formula for filmmakers, with most of them doing well at the box office. With relatable characters, and familiarity, the audience becomes accustomed to these films and hence a franchise becomes a safe bet for most filmmakers.

So far, only Salman Khan has been part of three different franchises including Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger and also the lead star of the third installment of the Race. However, Ajay Devgn is the recent entry to the three-franchise-club.

Devgn has already starred in blockbuster franchise ventures including Singham and Golmaal. Total Dhammal will be his third movie which is a part of a franchise. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar mentioned that Ajay Devgn will continue to be a part of Dhamaal franchise henceforth. He said, "Without his support, Total Dhamaal, wouldn’t have been made as he is involved both creatively and financially. He will continue to be a part of this franchise from hereon."

Total Dhamaal has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Johny Lever and Sanjai Mishra in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 22 February. While the first franchise Dhamaal released in 2007, the sequel titled Double Dhamaal had hit theatres in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Ajay Devgn is also prepping for his upcoming film titled De De Pyar De, which stars actress Rakul Preet opposite him.

