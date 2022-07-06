With the announcement of 'The Gone Game 2' and soon to be released 'Khuda Haafiz 2,' Dibyendu Bhattacharya is on a roll!
Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been a incredible actor since 2001 and now he is back with his elegant and stylish acting with 'Khuda Haafiz 2' and 'Gone Game season 2'.
Dibyendu Bhattacharya is a household name today owing to his spectacularly real portrayal of characters. Be it films or web series, Dibyendu Bhattacharya never fails to mesmerise audiences with his edgy portrayal of characters.
While the much anticipated action-thriller 'Khuda Haafiz 2' is set to release next week, Dibyendu has already announced his next release, the second season of the hit series 'Gone Game.'
Dibyendu adds, "It is indeed a delightful feeling to having projects released and announced in a back to back fashion. I keenly ensure that all my characters carry a uniqueness, a varied mannerism. I study the character in depth to give it a distinct touch. I would like thank the audience for their unwavering support. Their appreciation keeps me going.
Dibyendu's recent release 'Undekhi' garnered rave reviews. His portrayal of Raza Mehdi in the critically acclaimed series, 'Rocket Boys' was also well received by the audience. The versatile actor has his hands full and is currently shooting for two more projects simultaneously.
